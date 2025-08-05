80 years since US dropped atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 5 facts about the attacks that changed history

As Japan solemnly marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki this week, the world reflects on one of the darkest and most defining moments of modern history.

Advertisement

On 6 August 1945, the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, followed by a second attack on Nagasaki three days later. Together, the bombings claimed over 200,000 lives and forever altered the course of warfare, diplomacy, and science.

Also Read | Remembering the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Also Read | Trump compares Iran strikes to 1945 Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings

Here are five key facts to understand the magnitude and legacy of the bombings:

What happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

On the morning of 6 August 1945, a US B-29 bomber named Enola Gay released an atomic bomb dubbed 'Little Boy' over the city of Hiroshima.

Advertisement

On the morning of 6 August 1945, a US B-29 bomber named Enola Gay released an atomic bomb dubbed “Little Boy” over the city of Hiroshima. The device exploded approximately 600 metres above the ground, unleashing a blast equivalent to 15,000 tonnes of TNT.

The device exploded approximately 600 metres above the ground, unleashing a blast equivalent to 15,000 tonnes of TNT.

Advertisement

Around 140,000 people were killed by the end of that year.

Just three days later, on 9 August, the US dropped a second bomb—“Fat Man”—on Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 more. These remain the only two times nuclear weapons have been used in warfare.

Also Read | Donald Trump invited to Japan for 80th anniversary of atomic bombing

How destructive were the atomic bombs?

Entire neighbourhoods, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki largely built of wood, were engulfed in firestorms that consumed all available oxygen, causing death by asphyxiation.

Advertisement

In Hiroshima, temperatures near the blast centre reached a staggering 7,000°C, incinerating everything in a three-kilometre radius. Survivors recalled seeing a massive fireball and being thrown through the air by the blast.

Entire neighbourhoods, largely built of wood, were engulfed in firestorms that consumed all available oxygen, causing death by asphyxiation.

One witness from Nagasaki, Koichi Wada, recalled: “I remember the charred bodies of little children lying around the hypocentre area like black rocks.”

Also Read | Nagasaki observes 72nd nuclear attack anniversary as US-North Korea tensions rise

Also Read | Nagasaki marks 71st atomic bombing anniversary

Many in Japan who survived the initial explosions suffered from acute radiation sickness

Advertisement

Yet, a Japanese-US research study found no significant rise in congenital disabilities among their children.

What were the long-term effects of radiation on Japanese people? Many in Japan who survived the initial explosions suffered from acute radiation sickness—nausea, hair loss, internal bleeding, and vomiting. Over the years, survivors, known as hibakusha, faced higher risks of leukaemia and other cancers.

Advertisement

Yet, a Japanese-US research study found no significant rise in congenital disabilities among their children.

However, the attacks sparked global debate over the ethics and necessity of nuclear weapons. While some argue the strikes averted even greater loss of life by avoiding a land invasion, survivors continue to bear the trauma—both physical and psychological.

Many hibakusha faced social stigma and were ostracised, particularly in marriage, due to myths surrounding radiation.

What has been the legacy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

In recent years, global leaders have acknowledged the suffering. Pope Francis met hibakusha in 2019, calling nuclear arms ' crime against humanity.'

Advertisement

Survivors and their supporters have become global advocates for nuclear disarmament. Groups like Nihon Hidankyo, which won the Nobel Peace Prize, continue to campaign against nuclear weapons.

In recent years, global leaders have acknowledged the suffering. Pope Francis met hibakusha in 2019, calling nuclear arms “a crime against humanity.” In 2016, Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima, embracing survivors though offering no apology.

On 29 January, 2025, it was reported that the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have invited US President Donald Trump to visit this year for the 80th anniversary of the World War II atomic bombings.

This year, in a significant gesture, Russia is among the 100 nations expected to attend Nagasaki's commemorative ceremony—marking its first invitation since the war in Ukraine began.