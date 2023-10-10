82% young Indians believe parents will support if they need mental therapy: Survey
The study noticed a trend which indicates that millennials or those born in the period from 1980-1994 are more vulnerable to mood swings, as compared to GenZ – the term attached to individuals born between 1997 and 2012.
Around 82 percent of young Indians believe their parents would be supportive if they end up requiring therapy to cope with mental health issues, according to a survey conducted by NielsenIQ.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message