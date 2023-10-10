Around 82 percent of young Indians believe their parents would be supportive if they end up requiring therapy to cope with mental health issues, according to a survey conducted by NielsenIQ. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parents are also the primary confidantes of those combating mental health challenges, as 59 percent of the respondents said the first persons whom they disclosed their conditions to were their mothers or fathers, as per the survey, which was commissioned by FMCG major ITC.

Signalling a positive shift, the study found that more Indians were opting to seek professional help to address mental health problems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 50 percent of the respondents said they prefer “face-to-face counselling", whereas, 51 percent of those who consider social media to have a positive impact in lives said they would opt for online counselling, stated the survey, as per a Business Standard report.

The survey was released on October 9, ahead of the World Mental Health Day that is observed globally on October 10.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study noticed a trend which indicates that millennials or those born in the period from 1980-1994 are more vulnerable to mood swings, as compared to GenZ – the term attached to individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

Fifty three percent of the respondents who identified themselves as millennials said they were prone to mood swings, as compared to 44 percent among the respondents who belonged to Gen Z, it added.

In their professional lives, however, Gen Z respondents faced 18 percent more anxiety as compared to millenials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is heartening to note some of the positive shifts that have taken place in understanding mental health with the gradual increase in awareness campaigns and discussions," Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive (Personal Care Products), ITC, was quoted as saying.

Among other key trends, the survey pointed out that 86 percent of the respondents turned to music to manage their stress, whereas, 31 percent opt for meditation, 29 percent yoga and 26 percent prefer physical exercises. It also noted that 47 percent of the respondents who were facing mental health problems took medicines apart from counselling.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!