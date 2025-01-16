Hello User
8th Pay Commission news: PM Modi says Cabinet nod will improve quality of life
8th Pay Commission news: PM Modi says Cabinet nod will improve quality of life

8th Pay Commission news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi saif on Thursday that the decision to set-up the 8th Pay Commission will largely improve the lives of the Central government employees. PM Modi also said he was proud of the Central government employees who work to build a Viksit Bharat.

“We are all proud of the efforts of all Government employees, who work to build a Viksit Bharat. The Cabinet's decision on the 8th Pay Commission will improve quality of life and give a boost to consumption," PM Modi said in a post on X.

