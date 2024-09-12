9 in 10 citizens support Modi govt’s new Waqf Bill; 93 pc respondents against tribunals, finds THIS survey

A survey of over 47,000 citizens by Local Circles reveals that 90% support amending the Waqf Act. 96% of respondents want Waqf boards to register properties with district collectors. The majority of the respondents, 34,540 were Hindus while 7,213 were Muslims.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated12 Sep 2024, 08:20 AM IST
9 in 10 citizens support the new Waqf Bill; 93 % respondents against tribunals, says THIS survey
9 in 10 citizens support the new Waqf Bill; 93 % respondents against tribunals, says THIS survey(HT_PRINT)

As many as 9 in 10 citizens have expressed support towards the bill to amend the Waqf Act, a new survey of over 47,000 people has found. At least 96 per cent of the respondents want the Waqf boards to mandatorily register the Waqf properties with district collectors and have a say in the use of the properties, the survey released on September 12 said.

The survey by Local Circles, received over 47,000 responses from citizens spread across in 388 districts of India. The majority of the respondents, 34,540 are Hindus while 7,213 are Muslims. There were 1,508 responses by Christians, and 3,087 responses from people of other religions or unidentified religions last names.

“In summary, 9 in 10 citizens surveyed are in support of the government move to amend the Waqf Act for more transparent working of Waqf Boards with the participation of common Muslims. In fact, 96 per cent of citizens surveyed want the Waqf Act to be amended such that the Waqf boards must mandatorily register the Waqf properties with the district collectors and want them to have a say in the use of the Waqf properties,” said the survey.

93 % against Waqf tribunals

Further, 93 per cent of citizens surveyed want the Waqf Act to be amended such that the process for resolving property disputes goes through the district courts, high courts and Supreme Court instead of the Waqf tribunal, the findings said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 which was introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in the last session of Parliament on August 8 has faced objections from opposition parties prompting the government to send it to the to Joint Parliamentary Committee for wider scrutiny.

 

The majority of the respondents, 34,540 are Hindus while 7,213 are Muslims.

Two meetings of the Committee, chaired by BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Jagdambika Pal, have since been held. Both the meetings witnessed fireworks among Opposition MPs and BJP members.

More Powers to District Collector

With over 40 amendments, the new bill proposes to revoke several clauses in the existing Waqf Act, 1995 – the law governing Waqf boards.

Among other changes, the bill pitches for far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim womenand non-Muslims in central and state Waqf bodies.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf.

The bill gives the district collector powers to resolve disputes about whether a property is waqf or government land.

The proposed legislation inserts new 3A, 3B, and 3C sections into the existing Waqf Act, 1995, prescribing conditions for the creation of waqf. According to section 3A of the proposed Act, no person shall create a waqf unless he is the lawful owner of the property and competent to transfer or dedicate such property.

The bill also proposes a separate board for the Bohra and Agakhani communities. It also provides for representation of Shias, and backward classes among Muslims.

Key Takeaways
  • The Waqf Bill aims to ensure greater transparency and representation within Waqf boards, says Modi government.
  • Citizens overwhelmingly want Waqf properties to be registered with district collectors, according to Local Circles survey
  • The proposed changes reflect a significant public demand for reformed dispute resolution processes, the Centre says.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 08:20 AM IST
