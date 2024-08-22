‘900 rapes in past 10 days’: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee calls for decisive action after Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader, in response to the alarming number of rape cases reported across the country in the last ten days, highlighted that a lasting solution is still largely unaddressed.

Fareha Naaz
Published22 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader, reacting to the alarming number of reported recent rape cases across the country over the past ten days, pointed out that ‘a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed.’

While massive protests were being staged in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as many as 900 rape incidents were reported from different parts of the country.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the TMC leader on Thursday said, “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.”

His post further reads, “With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises.”

He appealed to state governments to promptly respond and pressurise the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law. Abhishek Banerjee suggested that this law must ensure swift and strict justice. He added, “Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective.”

