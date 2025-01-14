The debate on work-life balance intensifies as L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocates for a 90-hour workweek. Netizens are drawing comparisons with Elon Musk's 2018 remark, which implied that significant achievements require working beyond 40 hours a week.

Subrahmanyan's remarks, including the idea that employees should even forgo their Sundays, have drawn sharp reactions. Some hail his perspective, while others see it as a troubling push towards burnout.

Musk's quote has found fresh traction online amid the current controversy.

In 2018, responding to an article posted by the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk quote tweeted, "Join to create exciting new worlds of technology!! If getting things done matters to you, then @SpaceX, @Tesla, @BoringCompany & @Neuralink are the places to be."

A screenshot of post made by Elon Musk in 2018.

In another post in the same thread, the Tesla founder stated that there are way easier places to work, but nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week.

“But if you love what you do, it (mostly) doesn’t feel like work," wrote Musk.

"Varies per person, but about 80 sustained, peaking above 100 at times," said Musk in response to a question.

“Pain level increases exponentially above 80," he further added.

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan is also facing severe backlash for his controversial remarks.

"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," said Subrahmanyan advocating for 90-hour workweeks.

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan