9/11 attack anniversary: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump pay tribute at ground zero in New York

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made a rare joint appearance at the New York City site on Wednesday on the occasion of 9/11 anniversary. The September 11 plane attacks in 2001 claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Sep 2024, 07:57 AM IST
9/11 attack anniversary: President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris can be seen laying a wreath at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday, to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
9/11 attack anniversary: President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris can be seen laying a wreath at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday, to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.(AP)

9/11 attack anniversary: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris former President Donald Trump made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at ground zero, reported AP.

Following hours after first-ever debate between the Republican candidate Donald Trump for US Presidential election and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the two were spotted together in New York to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The 78-year-old former President shook hands with Joe Biden. This followed a handshake , facilitated by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, between the November election rivals. After exchanging a few words, the campaign rivals lined up for the commemoration standing only a few feet (meters) apart. Senator JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, also attended the event.

At this year's solemn commemoration of the hijacked-plane attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives on September 11, 2001, victims' names were read out. The alleged Al Qaeda Islamist militants carried out several plane attacks on this day. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon while another went down in a Pennsylvania field after passengers stormed the cockpit.

Some relatives of September 11 attack victims appealed to the leaders for accountability ahead of US elections. A daughter of 9/11 victim and an administrative assistant, Walsh-DiMarzio said, “We are pleading for your help, but you ignore us,” reported AP. Challenging the two key leaders- Donald Trump and Kamala Harris - Walsh-DiMarzio demanded answers about Saudi Arabia's about official involvement in the attacks. However, the kingdom has denied any involvement in the terror attacks even though most of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

Walsh-DiMarzio added, “Which one of you will have the courage to be our hero? We deserve better." The widow of Assistant Fire Chief Gerard A. Barbara said, “It has been 23 years, and the families deserve justice and accountability,” reported AP.

A red-headed boy whose grandfather was killed at the World Trade Center said, “Richard J. O'Connor. We will always love and miss you,” reported Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

