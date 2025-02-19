A touching moment has taken the internet by storm after a 94-year-old mother called her son to congratulate him on his retirement. The emotional exchange, which happened live on air, left viewers misty-eyed as the man instantly recognised his mother’s voice, proving that some bonds remain unshakable no matter how many years pass.

The heartwarming moment unfolded during a live show, where the man, who was supposedly celebrating the end of his professional journey, received a surprise call. As soon as he heard the voice on the other end, his expression softened, and he immediately identified his mother. The sheer joy and love in his response resonated with people worldwide.

Netizen's reactions

Netizens flooded social media with emotional reactions, touched by the enduring bond between the mother and son. One user beautifully summed up the depth of the moment, writing:

"Imagine… you give birth to a child, raise him, support each of his steps, he finishes school and university, joins his first job, works his whole life, and still, you walk by his side. And then—one day—you are even there on the last day of working of the baby you brought to life years and years before. Your baby retires… 🥰🥰🥰 What a gift to share that much life with each other."

Another user commented, "That feeling when mom calls has no age limit."

A third viewer captured the essence of the moment perfectly, saying, "He was 9 years old all over again. 🥰 What a blessing to retire from your life's work and your mother is still here to congratulate you ❤️."

