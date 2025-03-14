A 12-seater Mumbai restaurant joins TIME’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’—here’s why everyone wants a seat at Papa’s

Every year, TIME Magazine unveils its list of ‘World’s Greatest Places’—a curated collection of the most extraordinary destinations across the globe.

From breathtaking hotels to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, only the best make the cut. And in 2025, nestled in the heart of Mumbai, a tiny yet game-changing restaurant has found its place on this prestigious list.

Meet Papa’s, the intimate 12-seater dining experience that has taken India’s culinary world by storm. Led by Chef Hussain Shahzad, this exclusive restaurant offers a meticulously crafted 13-course tasting menu that transforms Indian flavours using global techniques, reported NDTV.

But what makes it truly special is its deeply personal touch—designed to feel like a private dinner party at the chef’s own home.

Located above Veronica’s sandwich shop in Bandra West, Papa’s is the latest venture from Hunger Inc. Hospitality, the team behind culinary hotspots like The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Bombay Sweet Shop, and Veronica’s.

Despite its discreet setting, Papa’s has become one of the most sought-after dining experiences in the country.

TIME Magazine notes that within a year of its opening, the restaurant "became one of the hottest tables in India." The name itself is a heartfelt tribute to Chef Hussain’s mentor, the late Floyd Cardoz, fondly remembered as Papa-ji.

The menu is equally daring and innovative, with standout dishes like the "Bugs Bunny," featuring wild rabbit meat marinated with weaver ants and grilled over charcoal, and a South Indian rasam infused with cured trout and watermelon.

Guests can also experience a korma-style Lamb Wellington and samosas filled with tuna instead of potatoes.

According to NDTV, TIME sought nominations from global writers and contributors, focusing on destinations that provide fresh and engaging experiences, to select its 100 ‘World’s Greatest Places’ .

This isn’t the first time India has made waves on the list. Last year, Manam Chocolate in Hyderabad and Naar in Himachal Pradesh were featured, showcasing India’s growing influence on the global food map.