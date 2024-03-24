A 140-year-old policy puts its stamp on postal department’s life insurance biz

NEW DELHI : India’s purportedly dormant postal department has been alive and kicking successfully in an unexpected quarter—life insurance.

The Postal Life Insurance scheme, a policy first introduced in 1884, has grown at 14.5% year-on-year so far this financial year—in terms of premium income between April and February. It’s grown in double digits for the first time since FY21, far outpacing the rest of the industry.

Apart from a sense of security for funds invested in a state-run insurance plan, a key factor that has allowed the postal department to compete in India’s highly competitive and yet underpenetrated market has been its digital push.

“The reformative steps taken by India Post have helped in pushing the growth story of postal life insurance. Now, the beneficiaries have the option to pay their premiums online, which was not happening a few years ago. Besides, claim settlement has also now become seamless," a senior postal department official said, asking not to be identified.

Overall, the postal department’s life insurance business has edged out its private-sector competitors. Factoring in the much younger Rural Postal Life Insurance scheme as well, the department’s insurance business has grown at nearly 16% until February this financial year, show postal department data accessed by Mint.

India’s private life insurance sector has grown by 14% up to February in FY24, while industry behemoth Life Insurance Corporation’s premium base contracted by 8% during the period, according to CareEdge Ratings.

The overall industry’s growth this financial year until February is 0.2%. The report attributed the slow pace to reduced single premiums, primarily from LIC, and changes in the tax regime.

The Postal Life Insurance scheme is a money-back policy with a maximum sum assured of ₹50 lakh, best suited for those who need periodical returns. It was established 140 years ago for the welfare of postal employees, and extended to Telegraph department employees in 1888. In November 2022, the PLI scheme was made available to all individuals.

The department introduced the Rural Postal Life Insurance scheme in March 1995, with a maximum sum assured of ₹10 lakh.

To be sure, the postal department’s insurance business is considerably small given the size of the overall industry. As per Invest India data, premiums from India’s life insurance industry are expected to reach $317.98 billion by FY31, from $104.4 billion in 2023.

Between April and February, the postal department earned ₹10,449 crore in premiums under the PLI scheme, and ₹4,138 crore under the Rural Postal Life Insurance scheme, adding up to ₹14,587 crore so far this year, as per the postal department’s data.

In FY23, total earnings from PLI premiums had increased 9.7% year-on-year, and from the rural insurance scheme at 18%.

Postal secretary Vineet Pandey and Postal Life Insurance member Jitendra Gupta did not reply to queries emailed on Wednesday.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 noted that life insurance penetration in India had increased to 4.2% in 2021, similar to the growth in the year before, but significantly higher than the 2.7% growth registered in 2000.

As per a report published by Deloitte, India’s insurance market is expected to increase fourfold in size over the next 10 years. Despite the low penetration, according to Deloitte, India’s life insurance sector is the biggest in the world, with about $8.5 billion collected in premiums in which year, and growing at a rate of 17% annually.