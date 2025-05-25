‘A billion dreams, one unstoppable journey’: Harsh Goenka hails India’s rise to 4th largest economy

Advertisement

As India reached a historic milestone of becoming the fourth largest economy in the world, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka hailed the huge feat, expressing his happiness at the country's achievement.

In a post on X, Goenka expressed how India went from being ‘zero’ to the fourth largest economy in the world.

“From the land of zero to the 4th largest economy in the world! India surpasses Japan with a GDP of $4.187 trillion,” Harsh Goenka said.

“A billion dreams, one unstoppable journey. Jai Hind,” he added.

Harsh Goenka further shared a picture, which showed the top 10 economies in the world.

Check out his X post:

India becomes 4th largest economy in the world NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday said India has become the fourth largest economy in the world, surpassing Japan. The NITI Aayog CEO cited IMF data as he made the announcement.

He said India is now a $4 trillion economy.

“We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a $4 trillion economy as I speak, and this is not my data. This is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan,” he said.

Addressing a press conference of the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said the overall geopolitical and economic environment is favourable to India.

“It is only the US, China and Germany which are larger than India, and if we stick to what is being planned and what is being thought through, in 2.5-3 years, we will be the third largest economy,” he added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released in April had said that India is expected to be the fourth largest economy in the world with a GDP of $4.19 trillion in 2025, ahead of Japan.

India's nominal GDP for 2025 (FY26) is expected to be USD 4.187 billion marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan which is estimated at USD 4.187 billion, the IMF had said.

According to IMF data, India's per capita income has doubled from $1,438 in 2013-14 to $2,880 in 2025.

