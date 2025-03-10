As India prepares to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, on March 14, an extraordinary celestial event is set to unfold—a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the Blood Moon.

This rare cosmic occurrence, where the Moon takes on a deep red hue, aligns perfectly with the festival’s vibrant energy. But the question on everyone’s mind is: Will India get to witness this breathtaking spectacle?

Also Read | Total Lunar Eclipse on March 13-14: What you need to know about the Blood Moon

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that filters out all but the red and orange wavelengths of light. This creates the striking Blood Moon effect, a phenomenon often associated with myths and folklore across different cultures.

The upcoming eclipse will last approximately 65 minutes and will be visible across North and South America, Western Europe, and Western Africa.

However, for Indian skywatchers, the eclipse’s timing presents a dilemma. Since it will take place during daylight hours in India, the dramatic transformation of the Moon will not be visible in the night sky.

Also Read | Holi 2025 on March 13 or 14? Know the exact date of festival of colours here

However, the significance of this celestial event coinciding with Holi cannot be overlooked. Holi, a festival that celebrates renewal, unity, and the victory of good over evil, finds an intriguing parallel in the Blood Moon, a phenomenon steeped in cultural and astronomical significance.

Historically, lunar eclipses have been regarded with fascination and even superstition in various traditions. Some cultures view them as omens, while others see them as moments of change and transformation.

The fact that this Blood Moon coincides with Holi, a festival of new beginnings, adds an extra layer of intrigue. While the eclipse may not be visible in India, its symbolic connection to the festival’s essence remains undeniable.

Even though Indian spectators may not see the Moon’s transformation, the knowledge that such a rare celestial event is occurring on the same night as Holi makes this year’s festival even more special.