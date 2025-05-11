A blow-by-blow account of Operation Sindoor - India’s response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack

Air Marshal AK Bharti revealed that, “Commencing about 8 PM local time on 8th May, several Pakistani unmanned Aerial Systems, Drones, Combat vehicles attacked multiple IAF bases. These included Jammu, Udhampur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Bathinda, Dalhousie, Jaisalmer... these were almost simultaneous and they came in waves. All our air defence guns and other systems were waiting for them. All these waves were neutralised by our trained crew using the air defence systems that they have and also some of them were utilised using our legacy systems like Pechora, IAF SAMAR. There was no damage on ground from these incursions and these mass raids from the Pakistani side.”