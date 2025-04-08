A ‘boycott’ call against BookMyShow amid Kunal Kamra row: ‘Democratic citizens should…’

Days after online ticketing platform BookMyShow delisted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and removed his name from the list of artistes amid a massive row over his jokes against Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, people took to social media, using the hashtag #BoycottBookMyShow to voice their disapproval against the decision.

Several shared screenshots showing them uninstalling the ticketing platform, while others urged “democratic citizens” to follow the suit. "I have decided to boycott @bookmyshow for removing all shows of @kunalkamra88 from their platform. I urge all democratic citizens of India who value our Constitution to join me in the #BoycottBookMyShow movement,” a user wrote.