A Bright Spot in Commercial Real Estate: Retail Shops
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Summary
- New store openings remain strong, overcoming inflation and interest-rate challenges
Retailers are on track to open 1,000 net new stores in the U.S. this year as retail availability hits record lows, in fresh signs of the sector’s resilience despite turmoil in commercial real estate.
