A Brutal Murder, a Young Detective and the Perilous Path to Justice in Ukraine
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 04 Mar 2024, 09:50 PM IST
SummaryDespite wartime solidarity, violent crime is rising. As one city fell, police rushed to build a case on behalf of a shattered family.
POKROVSK, Ukraine—As Russian troops closed in on the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar, police detective Maksym Mashkin was called in to investigate two corpses found in one of the bomb-ravaged city’s basement shelters.
