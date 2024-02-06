A Chicken Fight Wings Its Way to High Court
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST
SummaryA bitter brawl has broken out over the origins of butter chicken, an Indian dish popular around the world; ‘a delicious dispute.’
NEW DELHI—Butter chicken is among India’s most famous culinary exports. The fragrant, creamy curry has been adapted into pizzas in the U.S., a poutine topping in Canada and a pie filling in Australia. There is a “World Butter Chicken Day."
