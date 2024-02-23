A Christian Oil Billionaire Upended Texas Politics—and Is Coming for Washington Next
Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 23 Feb 2024, 08:56 PM IST
SummaryTim Dunn is one of the rich Republicans funding groups trying to perpetuate Trump’s policies. Some aim to assemble an ”administration in waiting.”
MIDLAND, Texas—Drilling for oil made Tim Dunn, a self-described activist Christian, into a billionaire. His second act has been pumping money to Texas Republicans intent on pushing their party to the right.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less