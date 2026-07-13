A debt of honour: Kerala man tracks down friend after 35 years to repay cash borrowed in Saudi Arabia

More than three decades after borrowing a small amount from a friend while working in Saudi Arabia, a Kerala man travelled across states to return the money—along with interest—bringing an emotional chapter of friendship to a close.

Around 35 years ago, Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Palakkad, was employed in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, when he faced financial difficulties. During that period, his roommate, Edla Lachanna, came to his aid by lending him 120 Saudi riyals, worth around ₹1,000 at the time.

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Before Ismail could repay the amount, Lachanna returned to India. With mobile phones and email still uncommon, the two gradually lost touch. Despite the years that passed, Ismail never forgot the debt and remained determined to return the money one day.

Search leads to emotional reunion Recently, Ismail decided it was finally time to fulfil his promise. The only information he remembered was that Lachanna belonged to a place called Dharmapuri. Using online searches and available information, he traced the location, travelled first to Hyderabad and then to Dharmapuri in Telangana, where he eventually located his former roommate's family after considerable effort.

The unexpected visit surprised Lachanna's family, who soon connected the two friends over a WhatsApp call, as Lachanna was still working in Saudi Arabia. He immediately recognised Ismail, although he had completely forgotten about the small loan he had extended decades earlier.

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To repay the debt, Ismail handed over ₹25,000, explaining that he wanted to account for the passage of time and interest on the original amount. Lachanna, however, expressed surprise at the calculation, saying he had never expected to receive anything back, let alone a much larger sum. For him, the gesture reflected the strength of their friendship rather than the value of the money.

The reunion revived memories of the years the two spent together in Saudi Arabia, where they often cooked meals and shared their evenings after work. What began as a simple act of helping a friend during a difficult time ultimately became a story of honesty, gratitude and enduring friendship that survived 35 years of separation.

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After meeting Lachanna's family, Ismail also shared a meal with them before returning home, bringing a decades-old promise to a heartfelt conclusion.

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