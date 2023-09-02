A Designer’s Quest for the Perfect Seaside Home

In late 2020, as The Queen’s Gambit was conquering Netflix in France, Sandra Benhamou and her husband, Michael, were holed up in their Left Bank apartment, thinking about chess. Why didn’t Paris have the chess parlor it deserved? Someplace unpretentious, like the Chess Forum in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village—two-seat tables and pickup games that ran late into the evening?

So they found a space next to a maki joint on rue du Sabot, in the 6th arrondissement, and Benhamou, an interior designer based in Paris, went to work. Ten months later they were

in business.

“It’s called Blitz Society," she says of the 50-seat bar with a tightly edited food menu. “When you say you play blitz, it means you play a quick game."

Blitz Society serves hot dogs “comme à New York," all-beef with mustard, and its flinty stone walls are hung with photos, as at Chess Forum, of players in mid-match: on a movie set, at a sidewalk cafe, in the street.

“What I like in my work is to tell a story," says Benhamou, nursing a cup of tea in the design office she opened in 2011, now located near Paris’s Palais Bourbon. “I like to create a real atmosphere and to be inspired by history, by the whole background of the place."

Seizing on The Queen’s Gambit isn’t such a surprising design move for Benhamou, 50, given that her first career was in the film business. In the late ’90s, she took a job in marketing and international distribution at Miramax in New York City. Michael worked in finance at the time, running his own brokerage firm, and the couple would unwind by walking from their downtown apartment to the chess clubs and jazz bars around Washington Square.

These days, Benhamou sometimes kick-starts a project with a storyboard, piecing together a world she can mentally inhabit while weighing aesthetic choices, whether that means art deco barware for Castelbrac, a lushly wallpapered hotel in Brittany, or hand-thrown ceramics, skirted banquettes and stained-oak mail cubbies to create a holiday-guesthouse vibe for a new concept in senior living in Levallois-Perret, a suburb northwest of Paris. For a Left Bank hotel, the Belloy Saint-Germain, she drew inspiration from Arthur Rimbaud and an upstart circle of poets known as the Zutistes, who made the building a clubhouse in its previous life as the Hôtel des Étrangers.

Two years before opening her studio, Benhamou had started looking for a weekend place along the coast of Normandy. “We used to love the lifestyle we had in the Hamptons," she says of the leisurely summer days the couple spent with their two young children (they now have three) in Quogue, New York.

A manor house just outside Deauville with chocolate-color beams and fairy-tale turrets must have looked made to order. The same could be said of the seaside resort itself: Conjured out of a bog in the 1860s, Deauville had a train link to Paris by 1863 and a Belle Epoque casino by 1912. But its architectural signature didn’t materialize until the 1920s, when La Promenade des Planches, an unusually wide boardwalk that stretched nearly a half mile, was built, followed by the Pompeian Baths—a hive of changing cabins, beauty salons, shops, steam rooms, laundries, massage stations and mosaic-tiled fountains, all humming near the water’s edge.

Both projects were the work of French architect Charles Adda. On a nearby hillside, Adda also designed the house the Benhamous had spotted, a four-bedroom Anglo-Norman-style creation whose uprightness and half-timbering give it the old-fashioned charm of an icebox cake. Rudimentary as far as heating and plumbing went, it aspired to Pompeian-Bath-level extravagances in other ways: a checkerboard-pattern chimney, balconied bedrooms and a living room that culminated in a sort of dais at one end, where performers could hold court at parties.

As the house’s third owners, the Benhamous relined the fireplace and built a conservatory that’s cozy even on bitter winter nights. At the center of the still-intact dais, where a jazz singer might once have crooned, a Raymond Pettibon drawing of two apes shooting the breeze hangs between a pair of alabaster sconces from the ’60s. “We use it as a lecture room," Benhamou says jokingly of the space.

The house hadn’t been substantially updated in 50 years. The couple began by traveling the stylistic backroads of Anglo-Norman art deco, researching period building materials in order to replicate them and pouncing when a pile of discarded terracotta roof tiles or locally sourced red brick turned up.

“We had to redo all the windows, of course, the electricity, the plumbing," Benhamou says of the rescripted interiors, which include an expanded kitchen with double ovens and stainless-steel countertops, and sybaritic bathrooms guests can disappear into for hours.

Benjamin Desprez, who, with his wife, Hélène Bréhéret, runs a stylish Paris antiques gallery, specializes in roughly chiseled tables, chairs and storage pieces by Jean Touret and other midcentury cabinetmakers. The texture of those pieces is emotional as well as physical, and Desprez says he thinks Benhamou “first got interested in us because we are focused on natural materials and historical pieces."

A Jacques Adnet cabinet in the foyer and a geometric daybed by Pierre Chapo in the living room both come from the couple’s gallery. The daybed sits companionably near a 1971 grid-pattern table by Superstudio, a radical Italian architecture collective. Its laminate top makes an excellent surface for chess. Above it, a glowering tapestry by the artist Jack Pierson is embroidered with the words, “Like Paris in the rain on 2nd Ave."

Following her own instincts across her Norman hillside, Benhamou resisted the idea of a structured garden. “I like the English way. À l’anglais," she explains. Jean-Luc Bonnet, her landscape designer, agreed, establishing lush plantings of roses and hydrangea around the house and among its private terraces.

This being Normandy and not Kent, however, he kicked some Gallic sand into the English gearbox by introducing rows of espaliered lime trees and massive rectangles of boxwood clipped flat and smooth—an instance of what he calls “hedge games." Even a naturalistic garden, Bonnet explains, “must have lines, cut structures, to function and be readable."

This past summer, the Benhamous replaced the shaggy thatched roof on the pressoir, a cidering barn that Michael has been using as a painting studio, which will be converted into a guesthouse. As with every weekend place, this one can seem like an endless to-do list. But Benhamou has been chipping away. Not long ago, she redid the living room fireplace in a spare composition indebted to the French modernist architect Pierre Chareau, edging closer to a pure 1930s narrative that Charles Adda himself might have written. Over the mantel, she hung a grainy photograph by Richard Prince of a man’s hand dangling a lit cigarette.

The house, Benhamou says, amounts to “a family home that lives with our possessions." And if her efforts in Deauville have confirmed anything, it’s that the most colorful worlds being pieced together here are her own.