A Designer’s Quest for the Perfect Seaside Home
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Summary
- For Sandra Benhamou, the search for a cozy family retreat ended in a storied fixer-upper on the coast of Normandy.
In late 2020, as The Queen’s Gambit was conquering Netflix in France, Sandra Benhamou and her husband, Michael, were holed up in their Left Bank apartment, thinking about chess. Why didn’t Paris have the chess parlor it deserved? Someplace unpretentious, like the Chess Forum in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village—two-seat tables and pickup games that ran late into the evening?
