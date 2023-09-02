A Designer’s Quest for the Perfect Seaside Home

A manor house just outside Deauville with chocolate-color beams and fairy-tale turrets must have looked made to order. The same could be said of the seaside resort itself: Conjured out of a bog in the 1860s, Deauville had a train link to Paris by 1863 and a Belle Epoque casino by 1912. But its architectural signature didn’t materialize until the 1920s, when La Promenade des Planches, an unusually wide boardwalk that stretched nearly a half mile, was built, followed by the Pompeian Baths—a hive of changing cabins, beauty salons, shops, steam rooms, laundries, massage stations and mosaic-tiled fountains, all humming near the water’s edge.

