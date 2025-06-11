A flawed attempt at delivering Gaza aid led to a wave of deaths
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Jun 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Summary
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was created to get food quickly to those who need it most. It soon ran into trouble.
Israeli army officers and American military contractors looked on from their joint operations center late last month with concern. A new attempt to hand out food and other aid to thousands of hungry people in Gaza had just launched, and it was about to be overwhelmed.
