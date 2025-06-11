A flawed attempt at delivering Gaza aid led to a wave of deaths

Internal wrangling has been a problem, too. GHF’s chief executive stepped down on the day it was supposed to launch, saying he couldn’t abandon the humanitarian community’s principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence. Boston Consulting Group, which had helped advise on the plan, said last week that it was cutting ties with the initiative and fired two partners after an internal investigation, saying they carried out unauthorized work. Humanitarian groups have refused to join the initiative, saying it puts Palestinians in too much danger by requiring them to travel through a war zone for food and that Israeli military presence near aid sites is dangerous.