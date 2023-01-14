A guide to download digital Voter ID on a smartphone

In 2021, the Indian Election Commission began issuing the digital voter ID cards on the occasion of National Voters Day. These digital voter IDs are helpful to carry in a smartphone and come handy whenever an ID is required. They are easy to download in non-editable PDFs format on any smart device such as mobile phone, computer and more.
Here is complete guide on how to download a digital voter ID on a smartphone:
STEP1. Open any web browser on a smartphone.
STEP2. Visit the official website (https://eci.gov.in/e-epic/) to get the voter ID.
STEP3. Tap on the Download e-EPIC option.
STEP4. Press the e-EPIC download button which is available at the top of the page.
STEP5. Now enter the login details if you are an existing user. If not, then register first with a mobile number.
STEP6. After entering the portal, tap on the download e-Epic link and type in your EPIC number. It is a 10-digit unique number which is printed on the voter ID card.
STEP7. Now, verify the details shown on the smartphone screen.
STEP8. Afterwards, validate the mobile number using an OPT and hit the download e-EPIC to download the digital voter ID on the smartphone.
STEP9. Finally, the digital voter ID will be downloaded on the smartphone in a non-editable PDF format.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in an official statement.
It has also invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16, according to the news agency PTI.
The poll panel has also floated a concept note on remote voting and sought the views of political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it, the statement read.
It further informed that the multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth, PTI reported.
Based on feedback from various stakeholders and demonstration of the prototype, the Commission will appropriately carry forward the process of implementing the remote voting method, as per ANI reports.
