A guide to use Street View in Google Maps on desktops and smartphones

Google Street View allows users to view and search street-level imagery of the locations. Users can also use the feature in Google Maps for business purposes. For example, real estate agents can show locations of properties, restaurants can show their food joints and more. Moreover, urban researchers and planners can study the environment using this feature. Here is the guide to use the Street View feature in Google Maps:
On Android devices
STEP1. Open the Google Maps app on an Android device.
STEP2. Touch and hold the place where users want to drop a pin.
STEP3. Tap on the name of the palace to view at the bottom of the screen.
STEP4. Scroll and select the picture, which says Street View.
STEP5. After viewing the place, users can go back to the home screen by tapping on Back.
On desktop version
STEP1. Open Google Maps on a desktop.
STEP2. Search for any specific place or drop a pin by tapping on the map.
STEP3. Now click on the 360 view button.
STEP4. After checking the place in Street view, users can go back to their home screen.
Meanwhile, the American technology company Google has introduced an end-to-end encryption in group chats for its Messages application for the users who enrolled in the beta programme, suggests a report.
According to a report by 9To5Google, the technology company states that it completed the roll out of group chat end-to-end encryption for users in Open Beta in a month. This feature will secure the group chats on the messages app as these chats will become encrypted so they are secure and private and can be only accessed by the recipient and the sender.
The report also suggests that the feature will be available to more users soon for testing purposes. Furthermore, it suggests that the group conversations will feature a ‘This chat is now end-to-end encrypted’ banner and the send button will change into a lock icon.
