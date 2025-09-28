A look at UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage India list as PM Modi calls for inclusion of Chhath Mahaparva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 28, talked about getting Chhath Mahaparva added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. He made this remark during 126th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat.’

According to PM Modi, this Government of India move will help people all over the world learn about the festival's importance and beauty. “I am very happy to inform you that the Government of India is also engaged in a major endeavour connected with Chhath Puja. The Government of India is striving to include the Chhath Mahaparva in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. When Chhath Puja is included in the UNESCO list, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience its grandeur and divinity,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Notably, India is the signatory of 2003 UNESCO Convention which aims for safeguarding traditions and beliefs representative of community practices and knowledge systems mentioned in the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

List of Intangible Cultural Heritage elements in India UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage India List recognises several Indian festivals which are as follows:

Kutiyattam, Ramlila, Ramman, Mudiyettu, Chhau Dance, Kalbelia folk songs and dances, the Tradition of Vedic Chanting, Buddhist Chanting of Ladakh, Sankirtana, Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja in Kolkata and Garba of Gujarat. Besides this traditional brass and copper craft of utensil making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru in Punjab, Yoga and Nowruz are also recognised by UNESCO.

‘Chhath Puja is a sacred festival,’ says PM Modi PM Modi made this major announcement on the occasion of Durga Puja festival, which was added in the list in 2021. Devotees all over the world are celebrating Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha today.

Describing Chhath Puja as a special festival dedicated to the Sun God, he said, “Our festivals keep India's culture alive. Chhath Puja is a sacred festival that comes after Diwali. This grand festival, dedicated to the Sun God, is very special. In it, we offer prayers to the setting sun and worship it.”

