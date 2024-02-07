A Look Inside Hamas’s Well-Equipped Tunnels Shows How Its Leaders Evade Capture, Conceal Hostages
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip—Beneath the rubble of a bombed-out residential neighborhood in Khan Younis lies a sprawling, subterranean complex built to shelter senior Hamas leaders and, for a time, used to hold Israeli hostages grabbed by the militant group, Israeli officers said.