A Look Inside Hamas’s Well-Equipped Tunnels Shows How Its Leaders Evade Capture, Conceal Hostages

In the middle of a devastated residential neighborhood, inside the hefty cement foundations of a destroyed house, was a narrow-arch structure—the gateway to an underground compound. The entire block had to be laid to rubble to get to it, said Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, who commands Israel’s 98th Paratroopers Division and is leading Israel’s fight in Khan Younis. “My soldiers fought to take this ground," he said, pointing to ruins all around him.