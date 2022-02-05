Watch: A man falls on Delhi Metro track; here's how CISF men saved him

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A man had a narrow escape today on Delhi Metro. A Shahdra-resident Shailender Mehata, accidentally slip and fell on to the tracks of Delhi Metro at Shahdra station on the Red Line. Luckily, the alerted CISF men, present on the opposite platform responded quickly and rescued him from the tracks and avoided any unfortunate incident.

The entire incident was recorded by the CCTV cameras on the station. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tweeted this information. The CISF is responsible for the safety and security of DMRC premises spread across Delhi-NCR.

"A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out," tweeted CISF today.

Netizen applauded this brave gesture by CISF men that saved a life today.

