A massive US nuclear plant is finally complete. It might be the last of its kind
Jennifer Hiller , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Apr 2024, 03:14 PM IST
SummaryCost overruns and delays at Southern Co.’s Plant Vogtle pushed U.S. nuclear power in a different direction.
A new nuclear reactor reached commercial operation in Georgia on Monday, completing a project whose delays and sticker shock helped upend the near-term prospects for nuclear power in the U.S.
