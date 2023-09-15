A Nation Goes for Dominance—of World’s Stinkiest Fruit
SummaryFarmers in China are racing to unlock the secrets of the cultivation of durian, which some say smells like gym socks.
Chinese farmer Wei Fuyou clearly remembers the moment four years ago when he first watched a video clip showing that durian, a pungent fruit with a smell reminiscent of gym socks, could be grown on the tropical island of Hainan, where he lives.
