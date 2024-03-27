A nation in a heated debate: just what is a hot cross bun?
Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Mar 2024, 08:49 PM IST
SummaryAustralia is besieged with novelty versions of the Easter treat, but not everyone wants to mess with centuries of tradition. ‘Bloody awful.’
SYDNEY—As Easter approaches, Australians are cooking up a heated debate: Should hot cross buns taste like pizza?
