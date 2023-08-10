A New Omicron Subvariant, Dubbed ‘Eris,’ Heralds Covid-19’s Resurgence
- What we know about EG.5, the most common U.S. subvariant
Don’t count Covid-19 out just yet.
Covid-19 infections are rising in the U.S. ahead of the autumn months when respiratory illnesses typically surge, as another offshoot of the Omicron variant gains momentum.
The continued evolution of the virus is a reminder that Covid-19 remains a nuisance for many and a serious risk for some even though the disease is far less disruptive than it once was. A rising tide of virus concentrations in wastewater and infections in hospitals show Covid-19 remains unpredictable.
The new subvariant, called EG.5, is a descendant of another called XBB.1.9.2 and has been reported in at least 51 countries as of Aug. 7, according to the World Health Organization.
Some scientists on X, formerly known as Twitter, have dubbed it “Eris" unofficially. Like other Omicron subvariants, EG.5 has immune-escape properties, but there are no signs it is more severe, the WHO said.
EG.5 is projected to represent roughly 17% of cases in the U.S. as of Aug. 5, making it the most prevalent version of the virus in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is among a menagerie of more than a dozen Omicron offshoots estimated to represent at least 1% of cases.
The CDC can’t make variant predictions in every U.S. region anymore because there isn’t enough testing and sequencing data available, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer and medical director at the Louisiana Department of Health.
Health officials, vaccine makers and doctors are gearing up for a fall vaccination campaign that will look different from previous ones: Vaccines will be distributed to pharmacies and doctors offices through the commercial market, not government purchases. The vaccines are targeting the XBB.1.5 strain in line with instructions the Food and Drug Administration set earlier this year.
Pfizer expects its new shots to win approval this month, with vaccinations likely starting in September, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said this month. Pfizer expects the booster to work against EG.5 because it is an offshoot of Omicron, but is conducting laboratory tests to be sure, a spokeswoman said. Pfizer and partner BioNTech presented animal testing to FDA advisers at a June meeting about how to update the vaccine.
It is unlikely the FDA would ask manufacturers to produce shots targeting the EG.5 because supply wouldn’t be ready in time for the fall campaign. It takes Pfizer and Moderna roughly three months to make their mRNA shots against Covid-19.
Novavax, whose Covid-19 vaccine uses a different technology, is submitting data to regulators to authorize its booster and expects to win clearance and ship doses in September, a spokeswoman said.
The U.S. isn’t tracking Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations as closely as it once was. Infections have long been difficult to record because people stopped getting tested at facilities feeding data to state health authorities. Hospitals have also dialed back from routine testing of all patients.
Data show the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals have been trending up for weeks. The CDC said there were 9,056 Covid-19 hospital admissions for the latest measured week, ending in late July, up 12.5%. Many patients are hospitalized for other reasons, and not because of their infections, but positive tests in hospitals can reflect increased prevalence of infections in the surrounding community.
Meantime, data from Biobot Analytics, which tracks Covid-19 virus concentrations in wastewater around the U.S., show levels have been on the rise since late June.