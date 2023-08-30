Private Phone. Secret Recordings. Inside One CEO’s Relationship With a TV Anchor
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:52 AM IST
Summary
- Under Armour’s Kevin Plank shared nonpublic financial details with Stephanie Ruhle, and she gave advice on how to address negative publicity
Under Armour founder Kevin Plank gave television anchor Stephanie Ruhle a private phone with a special email address to communicate with him, sent her confidential financial information about the sportswear maker and enlisted her help to refute concerns about slumping sales, according to newly released court documents.
