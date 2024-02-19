A psychiatrist tried to quit gambling. Betting apps kept her hooked.
Katherine Sayre , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 19 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM IST
SummaryWhile Kavita Fischer sank deeper into six-figure losses, companies kept her going with bonus credits, VIP treatment and data tracking.
MT. LEBANON, Pa.— Kavita Fischer couldn’t believe her luck.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less