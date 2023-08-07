A Real-Estate Haven Turns Perilous With Roughly $1 Trillion Coming Due
07 Aug 2023
- Apartment buildings rose in value for years, but surging interest rates loom over sector’s property owners now
Apartment buildings, long considered a real-estate haven, are emerging as the next major trouble spot in the beleaguered commercial-property world.
