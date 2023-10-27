A Refusenik in a Country at War
Israeli statesman Natan Sharanksy on the 2005 Gaza withdrawal, the Palestinians’ prospects for democracy, Ukraine and the Russia-Iran axis.
‘Avital! Avital! Avital!" Natan Sharansky calls out his wife’s name in quick and anxious succession, the last time in a loud bellow. Minutes into our interview by Zoom from his house in Jerusalem, he’s worried his grandchildren haven’t had lunch. “Because of the war, everybody is crazy," he says. “My son-in-law is in the war, so all the grandkids are here"—eight in total, ranging in age from 1 to 13, the children of his daughters, Hannah and Rachel. “It’s a good time to fuel yourself on family love."