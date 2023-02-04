‘A slightly heavier iPhone 13’: Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal on iPhone 14
- In the tweet, he takes a dig at the iPhone 14 which he says has a slightly better camera than iPhone 13 and is also slightly heavier than it. ‘Wonder why the box says iPhone 14,’ he writes.
Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series in September last year. The series consists of four smartphones - the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the ‘Pro’ models - iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Compared to the Pro models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus . phones come with affordable pricing. Apple iPhone 14 also has almost similar design and features as the previous year’s iPhone 13. Both feature the same display size, A15 Bionic processor and 5G connectivity.
