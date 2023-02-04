Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series in September last year. The series consists of four smartphones - the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the ‘Pro’ models - iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Compared to the Pro models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus . phones come with affordable pricing. Apple iPhone 14 also has almost similar design and features as the previous year’s iPhone 13. Both feature the same display size, A15 Bionic processor and 5G connectivity.

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupan Mittal recently took to microblogging site Twitter to express his views about the iPhone 14. In the tweet, he takes a dig at the iPhone 14 which he says has a slightly better camera than iPhone 13 and is also slightly heavier than it. ‘Wonder why the box says iPhone 14,’ he writes.

“Just bought a slightly heavier iPhone 13 with a slightly better camera. Wonder why the box says iPhone 14".

As far the features are concerned, Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. It comes protected with ceramic shield on the top and is resistant to spills and splashes. The smartphone is offered in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour options.

As mentioned before, it is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset – the processor also powers the iPhone 13. The handset is equipped with a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance.

With iPhone 14, Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, the smartphone has a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.

Apple iPhone 14 also comes with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. But the feature is available only in the US and Canada for now.