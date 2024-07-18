A start-up idea Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma says he would love to fund: ‘Food, water for stray dogs in exchange for…’

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said he “would I love to fund” a start-up that was purportedly spotted in Istanbul.

Updated18 Jul 2024, 07:38 PM IST
The purported idea implemented in Istanbul garnered praise as well as criticism.
The purported idea implemented in Istanbul garnered praise as well as criticism.

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a post X social media platform that described a "wonderful" start-up idea.

The post read, "Istanbul has a vending machine that releases food and water for the city's stray dogs in exchange for recycled plastic bottles".

Reacting to the X post, the Paytm founder said, "I will love to fund this, need some champion of change".

The purported idea implemented in Istanbul garnered praise as well as criticism.

A user reacted to Sharma's post, saying, "STOP FEEDING STRAY DOGS. If you want to help then help fund shelters for dogs where they can stay away from people and cities."

Another user argued, "Also keep funds for treatment of kids and elders who will be attacked by these stray dogs...Citizen pay road tax for usage not making them feeding ground for stray dogs."

Meanwhile, another user suggested that a lady feeding and taking care of dogs should "benefit from the tech and funding greatly".

"There's a lady in Ghaziabad who's feeding and taking care (health, injuries) of 100s of dogs. She would benefit from the tech and funding greatly. Happy to connect you/your investment team to her. She's not on X," the comment read.

Meanwhile, a person commented, "Better fund the making of shelters outside the city where they can live permanently."

Praising the initiative further, a user hailed, “It's amazing how a simple act of recycling can make such a big difference in the lives of these animals. Imagine if every city adopted this approach — what a difference we could make!”

Another said, "Lovely project and I am in". Some other posts lauding the idea read. "That's a great initiative", "Awesome. Would love to be a part of this project!", "Great initiative".

Meanwhile, a person suggested that it’s great idea but “proper SWOT is required”. The user said, “…my concern is people will put plastic bottles and get the food and then resale it.”

18 Jul 2024, 07:38 PM IST
