A Turbulent Year May Lie Ahead—CEOs at Davos Are Optimistic

On the sidelines of the annual gathering of more than 800 CEOs and chairs, business leaders ticked off their reasons for confidence about the economy. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said he is encouraged by what he described as a stabilizing job market and falling prices for some commodities. Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur noted demand for air travel remains strong. At the mining giant BHP, meanwhile, CEO Mike Henry said the appetite for copper, iron ore and other materials remains high worldwide.