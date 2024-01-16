A Turbulent Year May Lie Ahead—CEOs at Davos Are Optimistic

DAVOS, Switzerland—CEOs and business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum are feeling increasingly confident about the U.S. economy and the strength of consumer demand, despite protracted conflicts around the world, a looming U.S. election and worries about new trade disruptions.
The dueling sentiments on display this week reflect hopes of a so-called soft landing in the U.S., as inflation cools and the labor market remains strong. Many leaders also expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year, potentially opening up more dealmaking and spending.
“The mood is worried, but positive," said Martine Ferland, chief executive of the consulting giant Mercer. “It feels to me a bit less threatening from an economic standpoint."
On the sidelines of the annual gathering of more than 800 CEOs and chairs, business leaders ticked off their reasons for confidence about the economy. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said he is encouraged by what he described as a stabilizing job market and falling prices for some commodities. Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur noted demand for air travel remains strong. At the mining giant BHP, meanwhile, CEO Mike Henry said the appetite for copper, iron ore and other materials remains high worldwide.
The concern is that geopolitical events could strain confidence among CEOs and make it harder for companies to run their businesses or ship their products around the world. A series of attacks in recent weeks by Houthi militants on commercial ships passing through the Red Sea showed supply chains remain vulnerable, said Paul Knopp, CEO of KPMG in the U.S.
There are also elections in more than 60 countries in 2024, impacting roughly half of the global population. Besides the U.S. in November, countries including India, Indonesia and the United Kingdom have elections planned for later this year.
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, said the uncertainties are real but the chip maker is well-positioned.
“Geopolitically, I think it’s going to be a turbulent year," Gelsinger said. “You have lots of elections going on. We have two active wars in the world that affect supply chains in a meaningful way."
Many CEOs say they are engaged in various forms of scenario planning around the U.S. election involving their leadership teams and boards of directors, hoping to devise strategies regardless of what happens in the coming months.
They are gaming out either another four years of the Biden administration or a second term of former President Donald Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses Monday with the largest margin in the history of the first Republican presidential nominating contest. The outcome of the election could impact government policies, including trade and infrastructure, and the appetite for companies to invest in new projects depending on interest rates.
On the sidelines in Davos, few CEOs wanted to publicly weigh in on their election predictions, though many said they had been trading notes with peers on possible election outcomes.
The collective support for Ukraine present at last year’s forum is in the rear view mirror today, as there is growing panic about the U.S. election and the state of U.S. democracy, said Ian Bremmer, political risk expert and president of the Eurasia Group.
“Europeans in particular, really want to be reassured that the U.S. is not falling apart [or] going to be absent for them," he said.
Bremmer said worry about the U.S. extends beyond who voters choose as their next president, listing Congress, the fight over Ukraine funding, the nation’s position on NATO, trade and industrial policy as issues of concern.
Even with the geopolitical concerns, Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman of Indian financial services behemoth Bajaj Finserv, said he is feeling optimistic about the global economy as the new year kicks off.
India’s economy in particular has been growing at a robust pace and its stock market has been flying higher, drawing in investors around the globe. Prices of everything from gold to stocks have soared, giving wallets a boost.
Bankers and financial executives say the big risks, like the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, aren’t priced well into markets, leaving them wary of the potential for sizable drops or dramatic swings in oil and energy prices.
“I have never seen geopolitics be such a critical, almost decisive, factor," said JPMorgan Chase’s co-head of global investment banking Viswas Raghavan.
Expectations of a series of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts pushed stocks to new heights at the end of 2023. Stocks fell to start the new year but staged a comeback in recent trading days.
The S&P 500 closed Friday within 0.3% of a record high set just over two years ago. U.S. markets were closed Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Still, it’s too soon to breathe a sigh of relief, said Anne Walsh, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. She said that though many investors and business leaders have embraced a soft landing, so-called “tail risks" have grown.
Despite the tumult in the world, a number of CEOs said they remain optimistic.
“The world crises keep stacking one on top of the other," said Blake Moret, CEO of industrial automation company Rockwell Automation. “But, for the moment, for the economy, the underlying demand continues to be positive."
