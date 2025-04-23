‘A very strong earthquake is happening’: News anchor keeps calm as Istanbul studio trembles | Watch

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Istanbul, Turkey, causing widespread tremors across the city. According to AP News, the quake occurred at 12:49 pm local time, with its epicentre located in the Sea of Marmara, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Istanbul, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. ​

The seismic event was captured live on air during a CNN Turk broadcast. Anchor Meltem Bozbeyoglu was conducting an interview when the studio began to shake. Despite the sudden tremors, Bozbeyoglu maintained her composure, briefly pausing before continuing her reporting. In the viral video, she is seen holding onto the desk as the camera sways and objects rattle in the background.



“A very strong earthquake is happening right now. A very strong earthquake is being felt in Istanbul,” she says while keeping her calm as much as possible.

Bozbeyoglu's calm demeanor during the live broadcast has been widely praised on social media, with many commending her professionalism in the face of unexpected circumstances. The incident underscores the unpredictable nature of live journalism and the importance of maintaining composure during emergencies.​

“She stood her round and didn't run, well done,” a user commented under the video shared on X.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake injured over 150 people, primarily due to falls and panic-induced accidents during evacuations. No major structural damage was reported, but the quake was followed by more than 50 aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.9 in magnitude.

The earthquake reignited concerns about Istanbul's vulnerability to seismic activity, given its proximity to major fault lines. According to the Financial Times, seismologists have warned that the tremors have increased stress along these fault lines, potentially leading to a more significant earthquake in the future.

