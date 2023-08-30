A War on Cars? London’s Pollution Charge Sparks Political Battle

A London project to create the world’s largest low-emission zone took effect on Tuesday as authorities imposed a daily charge on the most-polluting vehicles, triggering a debate between those who see the move as a sensible step to clean up the air and those who say it amounts to a war on cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While several big European cities like Berlin and Paris also impose charges on polluting cars and trucks, London has been a pioneer on the issue. It became the first major European city to force drivers to pay a congestion fee in 2003. But it has also become a lightning rod for a wider debate across many leading cities in the world about who should bear the costs of meeting pollution targets.

New York City has repeatedly delayed plans to become the first major North American city to impose a congestion charge for cars, a plan that faces heavy opposition from commuters in neighboring New Jersey. Madrid implemented a low-emission zone and briefly suspended it in 2019, but then reinstated it under judicial order. It now plans to expand it to the entire city next year.

The London rules broadly mean that anyone with a gasoline-powered car that was built before 2006, or a diesel vehicle registered before 2015, will now have to pay 12.50 pounds a day, equivalent to about $16, to drive in London or buy a newer car. The so-called ultralow emission zone, or ULEZ, was first imposed in 2019 in the heart of London but as of Tuesday it will encompass the whole city, adding some five million more residents to the restrictions.

Low-emission zones are already in place in several big British cities and have enjoyed broad political support. But the expansion in London has generated far more controversy. The ruling Conservative government has leapt on the expansion as an example of politicians chasing environmental targets at all costs, accusing the opposition Labour Party, which runs London, of being anti-car. It has also played up Labour’s goals to stop any new oil drilling and exploration in Britain.

Five Conservative-led London councils launched a legal bid to block the expansion but lost. They argued that the public transport system isn't as dense in outer London so people there are more dependent on their cars and are, on average, poorer than residents in the center of the capital so can't afford new ones.

Londoners are also divided: Those in the central part of the city where the regulations already exist generally favor it, but those on the outskirts are heavily against it. On Tuesday, images were posted on social media showing vandalized cameras—used to track cars entering the low-emission zone—in some parts of London.

“This is an unusual environment policy in that it involves a very substantial upfront cost [paid by drivers]," said Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester. “Most environmental policies are phased in but with this the point of maximum negative impact is immediate."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the existing low-emission zone has sharply increased the number of vehicles that meet pollution requirements and cut levels of key toxins like nitrogen dioxide. He has said the owners of 90% of London vehicles won't have to pay anything. The RAC, a car insurance company, however, says the move could affect nearly 700,000 vehicles. Those who don't pay the levy face a £180 fine.

Khan told the BBC that the choice to expand the levy was a “difficult decision but a vital one." He stressed that residents with cars or vans that don’t meet the emissions standards can access grants of up to £2,000 to replace their vehicles.

After former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit as a Conservative lawmaker in a west London district, a special vote was held to find his replacement. The Conservatives unexpectedly won the seat after focusing their campaign heavily on criticizing Khan’s plan to expand the low-emission zone.

That victory has spurred a wider rethink by the Conservative government, which previously championed environmental policies but is trailing in the polls and on track to lose an election expected next year. Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who has no control over the low-emission policy in London, said Tuesday it was "a money-raising exercise and this is absolutely not the time to be putting all those costs on hard-pressed and hard-working Londoners and those in the area outside London."

Johnson once described the extension of the emission charges as “bone-headed cruelty." But when serving as mayor of London, Johnson introduced the ULEZ program in 2015, after a consultation showed 79% of Londoners were in favor of improving London’s air quality.

—William Boston in Berlin contributed to this article.