Aadhaar authentication now authorised for UPSC by DoPT for candidate registration and testing

Updated29 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued notifications where the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been authorised to perform Aadhaar authentication, voluntarily, for verification of the identity of candidates at the time of registration on the ‘One Time Registration’ portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
