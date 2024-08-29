Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Aadhaar authentication now authorised for UPSC by DoPT for candidate registration and testing
BREAKING NEWS

Aadhaar authentication now authorised for UPSC by DoPT for candidate registration and testing

Livemint

  • Aadhaar authentication now authorised for UPSC by DoPT for candidate registration and testing

Mint Image

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued notifications where the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been authorised to perform Aadhaar authentication, voluntarily, for verification of the identity of candidates at the time of registration on the ‘One Time Registration’ portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.