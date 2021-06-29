Aadhaar can now be used to take TOEFL, GRE tests

Beginning 1 July, you can use the 12-digit Aadhaar number to take TOEFL and GRE tests. This will be beneficial to students seeking education abroad and want to sit in such qualifying exams.

The US-headquartered Educational Testing Service (ETS) that conducts several education qualifying tests including Praxis and GRE ® and TOEFL®, Tuesday said Aadhaar “will be accepted as proof at third-party test centers and for at-home tests, providing test takers with more flexibility to continue their educational endeavours" during the current pandemic and regional lockdowns.

“With most cities in India facing some form of restriction due to imposed lockdowns, students are not able to apply for a passport or even renew their existing passports. Since the Aadhaar Card (Aadhaar number) is now one of the most widely accepted forms of identification in India, we are confident that accepting this form of ID will be helpful for Indian students who are interested in registering for TOEFL and GRE tests," said Ray Nicosia, executive director of the Office of Testing Integrity at ETS.

However, ETS says students will be required to furnish an original full version of their Aadhaar Card as received in the mail, which can be used taking such tests either taken in-person from a third-party test center, or at home. Photocopied or printed documents will not be accepted, and documents cannot be presented on a mobile phone or any other electronic device.

And this clause may actually negate the convenience it is claiming. Experts said Aadhaar is issued once until one requests for a duplicate copy, and for years due to the use of technology, the Unique ID Authority is allowing to download and print a duplicate copy. They argue students will need better clarity on what ETS means by “original full version Aaadhar Card" or whether it is talking about just showing the original Aadhaar document at the test center and not talking about submitting it.

