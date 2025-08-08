Industry body flags concerns over EPFO’s facial authentication move

New Delhi: The Association of Industries & Institutions (New Delhi) has urged the labour ministry to reconsider a recent directive by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) mandating Aadhaar-based facial authentication for generating universal account numbers (UANs), claiming that the move is triggering significant operational disruptions for employers.

The industry body, with over 7,000 members, wrote to labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the government to retain the UMANG app and the Unified Employer Portal as parallel options for UAN generation.

The association, which includes private and public sector enterprises, SMEs, and multinational corporations, flagged the EPFO’s 30 July circular as particularly problematic for sectors marked by high attrition, limited smartphone access, and low digital literacy.

The mandate, effective 1 August, requires UAN allotment and activation exclusively through the UMANG app.

UMANG or the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance is a government-developed mobile platform that offers citizens seamless access to a broad range of central, state, and select private sector services, through a single, user-friendly interface.

While the policy aims to streamline workflows and enhance identity verification, the association warned it may result in widespread compliance challenges. It urged the government to retain multiple access points to ensure a smoother transition.

"This is to submit, with profound concern, our representation regarding the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) recent mandate... requiring the allotment and activation of the 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) exclusively through the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) App using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT), effective 1st August 2025," the letter said.

"We fully acknowledge and appreciate EPFO’s efforts to promote digital transformation, efficiency, and transparency. However, the present directive has been introduced without adequate consideration of its practical challenges and widespread operational implications, thereby creating significant compliance bottlenecks for employers and stakeholders," it added.

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

Among its key recommendations, the association called for reinstating UAN generation via the Unified Employer Portal alongside the UMANG app, arguing that a dual-channel approach would help prevent administrative delays and ease compliance burdens.

It also proposed that facial authentication be positioned as an optional, self-service feature for digitally equipped employees, rather than a mandatory step for all.

A spokesperson of the labour ministry did not respond to emailed queries.

To further ease the transition, the group recommended allowing bulk UAN generation by employers using Aadhaar-based e-KYC, with facial authentication deferred to a later stage.

It also called for a six- to twelve-month grace period before enforcing the new requirement, to allow time for awareness drives, technical readiness, and workforce training.

"We strongly believe that while digital innovation is the future, its rollout must be inclusive, pragmatic, and sensitive to the realities of India’s diverse workforce," the letter stated.

"In view of the reasons and hardships outlined above, and in the interest of ensuring a smooth transition while minimising disruption for both employers and employees, we respectfully request your honour to issue suitable directions to the EPFO to withdraw or defer the said circular," it added.