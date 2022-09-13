The former Maharashtra Minister even claimed that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under CM Uddhav Thackeray had brought this investment to final stage, but claimed that the new dispensation's commitment was to send the investment away from state.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Upset with Vendanta's CEO Anil Agarwal's move to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant in Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on 13 September hit out at the new state government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for sending away the investment from Maharashtra.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Upset with Vendanta's CEO Anil Agarwal's move to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant in Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on 13 September hit out at the new state government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for sending away the investment from Maharashtra.
Thackeray even claimed that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under CM Uddhav Thackeray had brought this to final stage in state, but claimed that the new dispensation's commitment was to send the investment away from Maharashtra.
Thackeray even claimed that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under CM Uddhav Thackeray had brought this to final stage in state, but claimed that the new dispensation's commitment was to send the investment away from Maharashtra.
Sharing the screenshots of Anil Agarwal's tweets thanking Gujarat government, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote, "Although I’m glad to see this in India, I am a bit shocked to see this. New dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this to Maharashtra, but it seems intent/ commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra. Our MVA Govt had brought this to final stage."
Sharing the screenshots of Anil Agarwal's tweets thanking Gujarat government, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote, "Although I’m glad to see this in India, I am a bit shocked to see this. New dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this to Maharashtra, but it seems intent/ commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra. Our MVA Govt had brought this to final stage."
Adding more, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Ind Minister @Subhash_Desai ji, @midc_india and I held meetings fr bringing this semiconductor project to Maharashtra. For a project almost finalised, and a new dispensation claiming credit over it, only shows lack of commitment from the new dispensation for our State’s progress."
Adding more, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Ind Minister @Subhash_Desai ji, @midc_india and I held meetings fr bringing this semiconductor project to Maharashtra. For a project almost finalised, and a new dispensation claiming credit over it, only shows lack of commitment from the new dispensation for our State’s progress."
Apart from this, Thackeray wished the semiconductor industry and the Vedanta a success, but added MVA government's effort to being investment should not have gone in vain.
Earlier on 12 September, after a clash between workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp on 11 September, Aaditya Thackeray dared the rebel MLAs who have joined the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to resign and face elections.
Earlier on 12 September, after a clash between workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp on 11 September, Aaditya Thackeray dared the rebel MLAs who have joined the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to resign and face elections.