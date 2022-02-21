Aaditya Thackeray launches Maharashtra's first scuba dive boat. See pics

Aaditya Thackeray launches Maharashtra's first scuba dive boat. See pics1 min read . 09:22 PM IST
- Aaditya Thackeray also took out the newly launched boat for a short spin
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation) Sindhurdurg, making it state's first scuba dive boat.
He also took out the newly launched boat for a short spin. "It was a delight to take the newly launched Aarmaar Dive Boat for a short spin today at @HelloMTDC in Tarkarli," Thackeray posted on Twitter.
Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from Mumbai, the state capital Maharashtra.
During the launch event, Thackeray said he was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, was geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals.
With inputs from ANI
