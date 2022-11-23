‘Aaftab threatens to cut me into pieces’: Shraddha’s 2020 police complaint

On the day of writing the police complaint, Shraddha Walkar said Aaftab Poonawala had tried to kill her by suffocating her. She said Aaftab had also threatened to cut her into pieces
Shraddha Walkar, who was brutally killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala at a rented flat in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur, had filed a complaint that Aaftab had threatened to cut her into pieces and throw them away. Shraddha Walkar had filed the police complaint against Aaftab Poonawala back in November 2020 at the Tulinj police station in Maharashtra’s Palghar. The letter has been shared by Shraddha Walkar’s neighbour in Vasai with whom she had gone to the police station.
In the police complaint, Shraddha Walkar wrote that Aaftab Poonawala had been abusing her for six months. Shraddha said Aaftab had tried to kill her on the day she filed the complaint, and cut her into pieces and throw them away. Shraddha Walkar said she did not have the guts to go to the police because Aaftab had threatened to kill her, the complaint letter said.
Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing her girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, and cutting her into 35 pieces to dispose of her body. Aaftab is alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of Chhatarpur.
‘TRIED TO SUFFOCATE ME’
Shraddha Walkar said in her complaint letter that Aaftab Poonawala had been abusing and beating him up. On the day of writing the complaint letter, Shraddha Walkar said Aaftab Poonawala had tried to kill her by suffocating her.
Shraddha Walkar said, "Poonawala has been abusing me and beating me up. Today he tied to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me cut me up in pieces and throw me anyway."
“It's been six months since he has been hitting me. But did I not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me," she said.
"His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessing of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere," Shraddha Walkar said.
The letter surfaces a day after Aaftab Poonawala told a Delhi court that he murdered his girlfriend in the "heat of the moment". Aaftab Poonawala was produced before the Saket court in Delhi on Tuesday after his five-day police custody expired.
‘KILLED HER IN HEAT OF THE MOMENT’
"What happened that happened in heat of the moment," Aaftab told the court.
However, Apollo Hospital, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Sandeep Vohra on Tuesday reacted to Aftab Poonawala's statement in Saket Court. "It cannot be a case of 'heat of the moment'," the top expert said.
